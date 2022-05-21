New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 and Dhaakad were one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2022. Now they have finally hit the theatres and the verdict of these films is also out. The genre of these movies is completely different but still, the audience was excited to watch these movies. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy film whereas Dhaakad is an action thriller film. Now let's take a look at the box office collection of these movies.

According to Box Office India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 14 crore nett on day 1 and it is on the path to becoming a HIT film. Moreover, it has the second-best opening after Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Dhaakad collected Rs 50 lakh on day 1, according to Box Office India.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Dhaakad has collected Rs 50 lakh in all of India as per the early estimates. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected Rs 14 crore all India as per the early estimates.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 14 Cr Nett..



Excellent opening.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2022

#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 50 Lakhs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2022

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres on May 20, 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the stand-alone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, which starred Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

About Dhaakad:

Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is backed by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The movie was released in theatres on May 20, 2022. It was earlier slated for a Pan- India release in April, but due to the COVID pandemic, the makers postponed its release to May.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav