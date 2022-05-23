New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad hit the theatres on the same day, and the audience was eager about these releases as they were promoted on a heavy scale. Even though the genres of these movies are completely different, they are competing with each other as both movies were released in theatres on May 20. Moreover, both the films were delayed to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy, and Dhaakad is an action-thriller film. Let's take a look at the box office collection of these movies.

According to Box Office India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected Rs 53.50 crore nett till Sunday as per the early estimates. On Sunday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 22-23 crore nett as per the early estimates.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 23 crore as per the early estimates on Sunday. Meanwhile, Dhaakad collected Rs 50 lakh approximately in all of India on an opening day.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected Rs 55 crore approximately till Sunday and the movie might cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

According to the website sacnilk, Dhaakad collected Rs 2.25 crore in two days. On the third day, the movie collected 0.97 crores at the box office. The total collection of the movie is Rs 3.22 crores.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres on May 20, 2022.

About Dhaakad:

Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi. It is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and it was released in theatres on May 20, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav