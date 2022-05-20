New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has hit the big screens today (May 20). The film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. Both Katrik and Kiara left no stones unturned in the promotion of their film and ensured that fans love it to the core. Ever since the trailer of the film went online, it garnered much love from Kartik and Kiara's fans, and with that fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the film in order to revisit the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world once again.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a horror-comedy, that aims to enthrall its audience to the cores. Talking about Kartik's performance in the film, the actor always manages to grab eyeballs, and this time was no different as he stole the show. And, now the film is finally out on the big screens, and the initial twitter reviews are finally out.

Fans have loved Kartika's performance in the film, and the movie has created a buzz in the cinema halls. Take a look at the Twitter reviews of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here:

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen