New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has hit the big screens today (May 20). The film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. Both Katrik and Kiara left no stones unturned in the promotion of their film and ensured that fans love it to the core. Ever since the trailer of the film went online, it garnered much love from Kartik and Kiara's fans, and with that fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the film in order to revisit the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world once again.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a horror-comedy, that aims to enthrall its audience to the cores. Talking about Kartik's performance in the film, the actor always manages to grab eyeballs, and this time was no different as he stole the show. And, now the film is finally out on the big screens, and the initial twitter reviews are finally out.

Fans have loved Kartika's performance in the film, and the movie has created a buzz in the cinema halls. Take a look at the Twitter reviews of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here:

#MovieReview : #BHOOLBHULAIYAA2 fire 💥💥😍

it is complete entertainer and works due to the splendid combo of horror and comedy.everyone should watch the film.

Rating: 4 out of 5. @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @TSeries @BazmeeAnees — Miraj khan (@mirajkh128) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Review: Excellent.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟1/2(3.5)

Finally a good entertaining movie from bollywood with perfect combination of Horror & Comedy. #BB2 is a complete entertainment package…. Kartik aryan in a never before Avtaar....Paisa vasool #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review pic.twitter.com/M98Z7i80yd — Sushil sinha (@SushilSinha_108) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2– ENTERTAINING

Rating– ⭐️⭐️⭐️#BB2 is full OF COMEDY HORROR HUMOUR... @rajpalofficial PERFORMANCE IS TOO HILARIOUS & #Tabu ACTING NO doubt... #KartikAaryan has done good job but not upto the mark. #KiaraAdvani PERFORMANCE IS ALSO GOOD.. OVER–ALL FILM IS ENJOYABLE. pic.twitter.com/sJkwh4O04u — Unplugged Cinema (@UnpluggedCinema) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is timepass pop-corn entertainer with a blend of thrills, chills & laughs - the right ingrediants of a HIT film. While premise does require suspension of disbelief, it's #AneesBazmee's conviction over the madness that sails it through — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 19, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 takes a SOLID START at the Box Office…. Going per early morning shows its looking like a ₹15cr opening…. #KartikAaryan — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 20, 2022

1st half #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 : VERY SURPRISED. #KartikAaryan is one of the only actors who can convince you of the absurdity in commercial comedies.



The comedy punchlines are a hit and a miss but that’s #FarhadSamji #Tabu I’m fine form!

2013 #Geethanjali influence tho 🤷🏻‍♂️ — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 20, 2022

Congratulations to all those paid critics (@kamaalrkhan) who were tweeting against #KanganaRanaut and praising #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 day & night for past few weeks. The film has taken an earth shattering start of 15-20% at the Box Office, that too with massive 3200 screen count. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a WINNER.

Perfect combo of horror & comedy.

100% ENTERTAINMENT💀@TheAaryanKartik will win your hearts once again.@BazmeeAnees ’s direction is supreme. Kiara looks stunning.

Top-notch performance by Tabu.@rajpalofficial & @imsanjaimishra are hilarious pic.twitter.com/2PRnKukLfL — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) May 20, 2022

REVIEW: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2



Direction - Good

Script - Great.

Cast - Mast che

Performance - #KartikAaryan was amazing, kiara and tabu 👌 supporting cast🔥



Winner ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Armaan ☔ (@haryyaanvi) May 19, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is horror scene bhoot manjulika 😧😨movie superhit watching Love stories 👍👍👌

Dear kartik & Kiara super grateful 👍 fans@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara@TabuFH#BhoolBhulaiyaa2

— Rajat Sachdeva 🕉️ (@RajatSa31269227) May 20, 2022

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen