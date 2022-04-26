New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you loved the comedy mixed with the horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, then you are surely excited for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As soon as the second instalment of this horror-comedy film was announced, fans were eager to watch it. Now, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dropped on Tuesday.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani bring the classic horror and humour back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer starts with Tabu warning Kartik Aaryan about Manjulika, a ghost who can do black magic. Then, we see the dashing Kartik, who can see dead people. We also get to see the amazing chemistry of Kartik and Kiara. Out of curiosity, Kartik opens the door of the abandoned room and frees Manjulika. Then, the paranormal activities in the manor begin. The trailer not just shows the elements of horror and humor, but it also showcases some visually stunning scenes.

In the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we saw that Rajpal Yadav will reprise his role from the first instalment. The iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar' can also be heard in the background. We also heard the song 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' in the teaser.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.

The movie was supposed to release in July 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Then, it got postponed to avoid a clash with RRR. Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav