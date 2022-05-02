New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you are a fan of the psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, then you must be excited about its second instalment. The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released a few days and fans are eager to watch it. Now, the classic title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is back.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW".

Kartik will impress you with his amazing dance skills and his dapper look. He looks charming in a black suit and a cool pair of sunglasses. The song will give you the nostalgia of the original title track. Kartik can be seen holding a black cat as well in the song and the music video looks very stylistic.

In the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we saw that the character of Kartik Aaryan can see dead people. The trailer starts with Tabu warning Kartik Aaryan about Manjulika, a ghost who can do black magic. We also get to see the amazing chemistry of Kartik with Kiara Advani. Then, the ghost of Manjulika haunts the people living in the palace. We also heard the song 'Ami Je Tomar' in the trailer.

The previous instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa stars Akshay Kumar Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series Films banner.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The film was going to release in July 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Then, it also got delayed to avoid a clash with RRR. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav