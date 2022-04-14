New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We surely laughed at Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now Kartik Aaryan has returned with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Manjulika has followed! On Thursday, the makers of the horror comedy dropped a teaser of the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the movie and wrote, " Rooh Baba is coming, Beware Manjulika !!."

Take a look at the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The teaser starts with a dark background and Manjulika after 15 years is heard singing 'Ami Je Tomar'. The visuals of a spooky haveli followed by a paranormal entity, as the song 'Ami Je Tomar' played in the background, in Shreya Ghoshal's voice.

The music then switches to the iconic 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' song as the scene cuts to introduce Kartik making his grand entry with Rajpal Yadav.

The upcoming film will have Rajpal reprising his role from the first installment as Chhota Pandit. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, the horror comedy-drama, which also features Tabu, will hit theatres on May 20, 2022.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh