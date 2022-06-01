New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and helmed by Anees Bazmee is making noises in the theatres. The blockbuster has already surpassed 100 crores at the Box Office in a few days of its release. Now, as per reports, the movie is all set to make its digital premiere soon. Reportedly, streaming giant Netflix have acquired its rights and the movie starring Rajpal Yadav will be made available on Netflix.

Earlier, Amazon Prime Video acquired the streaming rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for Rs 30 crore. However, it is now almost confirmed that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the movie. Reportedly, the deal has been finalized at a whopping amount, more than what Amazon Prime Video offered to the makers. The streaming giant will release the details of the same soon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT Release Date

According to the reports, the makers and Netflix have opted for a 28-day theatrical window. It means Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will make its digital premiere on Netflix soon. So, if going by its release date of May 20 then the second edition of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise will stream on June 17th. Also, it is possible that the digital release may get postponed as the movie is having a dream journey at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing good at the has box office and it is giving a tough fights to movies such as Kangana Ranaut Starrer Dhaakad and others. The comedy-thriller has till now earned over 130 crores on Boxoffice. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to trend extremely well on weekdays... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #GangubaiKathiawadi... Second highest grossing #Hindi film, after #TKF... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr. Total: ₹ 133.09 cr. #India biz.."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles released on May 20. The movie also stars big names of Bollywood like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, and Amar Upadhyay. It is a sequel to popular movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh