Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan starrer film is a sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the key roles.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited sequel of the horror-comedy drama film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is now all set to go on floors on November 19, 2021. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the key roles.

Announcing the release date of the film, the makers shared the post that read, "Anees Bazmee directed ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios coming to spook you on November 19, 2021."

Kartik Aaryan starrer film is a sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first part of the film starred Vidya Balan in the leading role in which she played the role of Manjulika.

The upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. The film will be produced under the banner of T-Series. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The shoot of the film was halted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just a day before the announcement of the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram. In the photo, he was looking amazing as he was donning a grey shirt, and was giving the side look. He captioned the post that read, "Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya"

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal. He has several films in the pipeline including Dostana 2 and Dhamaka.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani also has many films in her kitty including Shershaah. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated to be out on July 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma