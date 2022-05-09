New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been grabbing much attention lately. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, the audience has been excited to watch the film. The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also trending all over social media. Now, the second song from the movie ' Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' is also out.

Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar lend their beautiful voice to this track. The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. Vijay Ganguli did the choreography for this song.

The song is not just melodious but also looks visually stunning. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's on-screen chemistry looks fabulous. Moreover, they look amazing in the different traditional attire in the music video.

The title track of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 is going viral on social media. People are making videos and reels and posting them on social media. Sung by Neeraj Shridhar and rap by Mellow D and Bob, the song will give you the nostalgia of the original title track and looks very stylistic. The song has already received over 68 million views on YouTube.

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will give you the element of fun with horror. We see that the character of Kartik Aaryan can see dead people and Tabu warns him about Manjulika, a ghost who can do black magic. Then, we witness the horrors of Manjulika as well. The audience is also waiting for the iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar'.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 starred Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the movie stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The film will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav