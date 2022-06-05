New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making noises on the silver screen. The movie is running in its third week, and people can still be seen at the ticket counters. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, the film had a fantastic first and second week. Now, the film is all set to reach the milestone as it is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on Sunday. It currently stands at Rs 149.11 crore.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film on its third Saturday, collected Rs 4.55 crore. The movie is currently giving a tough fight to Akshay Kumar's new release Samrat Prithviraj in theatres.

The information was shared by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to magnetize moviegoers... Is back in solid form on [third] Sat, biz jumps in metros as well as mass belt... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [third Sun]... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 149.11 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, the lead of the film Kartika Aaryan, also re-shared Taran Adarsh on Instagram and wrote, "Kal 150cr vaali smile sochni padegi #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on Fire (I will have to think of ₹150 crore smile for tomorrow)."

Kartik Aaryan was supposed to attend the IIFA award ceremony, however, the actor could not make it because, on Saturday, the actor tested positive for Covid-19 and had to cancel his plans. Sharing the information on his social media, Kartik wrote, “Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya (everything is so positive in my life right now, even Covid could not help itself).”

The movie also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Milind Gunaji, Govind Namdev, and others. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film directed by Priyadarshan.

