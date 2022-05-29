New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is getting so much love from the audience even after a week of its release. The movie created a lot of excitement amongst the audience ever since its announcement. It is a stand-alone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released in 2007. The movie is still going strong at the box office even after the release of other films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office by Saturday. Take a look at its total box office collections.

According to Box Office India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected Rs 107 crore nett in total by Saturday and earned Rs 11 crore nett on Saturday.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 98.57 crore till Friday and earned Rs 6.52 crore on Friday as well. He also mentioned that the movie will cross Rs 100 crore mark on Saturday.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit 💯 cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fzJCTpXdEJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2022

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The movie hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and it is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day wise:

According to the Box Office India, here are the daily earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,

Day 1, May 20, Friday: Rs 13.5 crore approx

Day 2, May 21, Saturday: Rs 18 crore approx

Day 3, May 22, Sunday: Rs 23 crore approx

Day 4, May 23, Monday: Rs 10.75 crore approx

Day 5, May 24, Tuesday: Rs 9.5 crore approx

Day 6, May 25, Wednesday: Rs 8.25 crore approx

Day 7, May 26, Thursday: Rs 7.25 crore approx

Week 1: Rs 90.25 crore approx

Day 8, May 27, Friday: Rs 6.25 crore approx

Day 9, May 28, Saturday: Rs 11 crore approx

Total Collection: Rs 107.5 crore approx

Posted By: Simran Srivastav