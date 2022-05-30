New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has shown a spectacular performance at the box office and the audience has poured much love into the film. The film is a stand-alone sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Even after the release of some anticipated movies like Anek, Dhaakad and Top Gun, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has still managed to remain at the top position. Moreover, this is Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing film of all time. Take a look at the total box office collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

According to the Box Office India, the film has collected Rs 120 crore nett and will cross Rs 150 crore mark. The movie earned almost Rs 30 crore nett in the second weekend and had a 45 per cent drop from the last week. It earned Rs 12 crore approximately on Sunday.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 109.92 crore in total and earned Rs 11.3 crore on Saturday.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ytw6aTUP35 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2022

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and producer Bhushan Kumar have collaborated for the third time for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and all three films have been hit the box office. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 108 crore in total and Pati Patni Aur Woh was a hit at the box office.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and it is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day wise:

Day 1, May 20, Friday: Rs 14.11 crore

Day 2, May 21, Saturday: Rs 18.34 crore

Day 3, May 22, Sunday: Rs 23.51 crore

Day 4, May 23, Monday: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 5, May 24, Tuesday: Rs 9.56 crore

Day 6, May 25, Wednesday: Rs 8.51 crore

Day 7, May 26, Thursday: Rs 7.27 crore

Week 1: Rs 92.05 crore

Day 8, May 27, Friday: Rs 6.52 crore

Day 9, May 28, Saturday: Rs 11.35 crore

Day 10, May 29, Sunday: Rs 12 crore (approx)

Total Collection: Rs 120 crore (approx)

Posted By: Simran Srivastav