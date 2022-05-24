New Delhi | Jagtan Entertainment Desk: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience ever since its announcement. The audience and the critics have shown much love for the film and it is doing exceptionally well at the box office as well. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the stand-alone sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released in 2007. Till Sunday, the movie had earned Rs 55 crore approximately at the box office. The movie was released with another much-anticipated film Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad, but it is still performing well. Let's take a look at the box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

According to Box Office India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 10-10.50 crore on Monday. In total, the movie has collected Rs 65 crore nett in four days and is eyeing more than Rs 90 crore in the first week.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 10.75 crore on Monday and the total collection of the film is Rs 66.71 crore. Moreover, the movie might collect more than Rs 88 crore in the first week.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test... Collects in double digits - the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022... Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2PJ4H5ls44 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2022

Taran Adarsh also mentioned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has the second-highest collection on Monday among the Hindi films released in 2022. The first film is The Kashmir Files, and the third film is Gangubai Kathiwadi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day wise:

Day 1, May 20, Friday: Rs 14.11 crore

Day 2, May 21, Saturday: Rs 18.34 crore

Day 3, May 22, Sunday: Rs 23.51 crore

Day 4, May 23, Monday: Rs 10.75 crore

Total: Rs 66.71 crore

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The movie was released in theatres on May 20, 2022, and it is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav