Bholaa Teaser 2 Out: While Ajay Devgn Collides With 'Hundreds Of Devils' In One Go, Tabu Again Stars As A Cop

Ajay Devgn-starrer movie Bholaa is all set to hit the big screens anytime soon. On Tuesday, the makers shared the much-awaited teaser of the forthcoming movie featuring Ajay Devgn in an intense avatar. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, the Singham actor captioned it, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... #BholaaTeaser2 Out Now." Watch the teaser here:

The teaser stars Ajay donning white-coloured powder on his forehead. The clip starts with some hard-hitting dialogues as Ajay says, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega." In the teaser, Ajay Devgn could be seen fighting with the goons, he is seen doing some high-octane stunts on the truck as well as a bike, which is worth-watching.

Ajay is seemingly playing a 'shiva bhakt' as there's a scene in the teaser where he could be seen pouring water on a 'shivling'. Not only this, he fights with all the 'devils' with Lord Shiva's weapon, that is, Trishula. Tabu looks fierce as a cop once again.

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen making special appearances in the movie. Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie is being directed by Devgn himself. It is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.