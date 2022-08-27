Bholaa: Tabu Wraps Up Shooting For Her 9th Film With Ajay Devgn | See Here

Tabu and Ajay Devgn are indeed a dream team and the duo has delivered some of the finest performances of their career together. From Drishyam to Golmaal 4, Ajay and Tabu aced their performances in every genre. The duo are working together once again in Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Bholaa'. Tabu has wrapped up shooting for her 9th film with Ajay Devgn 'Bholaa' and shared a picture with him as well.

Sharing the picture, Tabu wrote, "Look!! We finished our 9th film together!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Fans are excited to see the duo on screen together once again. One fan wrote, "Truly a super hit jodi". Another commented, "Too excited for this".

Meanwhile, Ajay announced the release date of Bholaa on social media. Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "It's time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Bholaa is a remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi stars Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena. The story of Kaithi is further followed up in Kamal Hassan's recent film Vikram. Moreover, Kaithi 2 is also under development.

Bholaa will release on March 30, 2023. Earlier Ajay talked about the preparation of Bholaa and how he managed to shoot film quickly after the release of Runway 34. "Well, the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!" he said.

Meanwhile, Tabu will also work with Ajay in Drishyam 2. Announcing the release date of Drishyam 2, Tabu wrote, "#Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna. On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the superhit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', along with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.