Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Introduces 'Bholaa Ke Shaitan' With New Posters; Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal Look Fierce

B-town star Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Bholaa. Recently, the makers shared the teaser of Bholaa which featuring Ajay in a never-seen-before avatar. Now, on Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of posters, featuring the antagonists of the movie Bholaa.

Sharing actor Vineet Kumar's poster, Ajay wrote in the caption, "Rakht ke bhakt hai hum. Bana dalo iss thaane ko shamshaan. Don’t underestimate the power of dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch @tabutiful @vineetskumars @imsanjaimishra @gajarajrao @deepakdobriyal1."

Next, he shared the poster of Gajraj Rao who will also play the antagonist in Bholaa. Sharing the poster, the Singham actor wrote in the caption, "Kaun Banega Crorepati khele bina agar aap crorepati ban gaye, toh kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? Don’t underestimate the power of the dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch @tabutiful @vineetskumars @imsanjaimishra @gajrajrao @deepakdobriyal1."

Sharing Deepak Dobriyal's poster, Ajay wrote, "Bhed ki khaal mein uss bhootniwale ka naam bata, gardan hum kaatenge. Don’t underestimate the power of the dark side. Yeh hain #BholaaKeShaitaan!!! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch @tabutiful @vineetskumars @imsanjaimishra @gajrajrao @deepakdobriyal1."

Earlier, the makers shared the much-awaited teaser of the forthcoming movie featuring Ajay Devgn in an intense avatar. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, the Singham actor captioned it, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... #BholaaTeaser2 Out Now." Watch the teaser here:

Ajay is seemingly playing a 'shiva bhakt' as there's a scene in the teaser where he could be seen pouring water on a 'shivling'. Not only this, he fights with all the 'devils' with Lord Shiva's weapon, that is, Trishula. Tabu looks fierce as a cop once again. Bholaa will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.