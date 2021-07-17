Monalisa shared her pool side images in which the actress appears to be relaxing and having a soothing time of course.

Panaji/New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Monalisa and former Bigg Boss star Monalisa is currently holidaying in the coastal beaches of Goa with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput. The actress continues to keep her fans engaged by raising the temperatures and spiking the glamour quotient by sharing the glimpses of her holiday feels and chills. The Bhojpuri superstar recently spiked the monsoon-cool temperatures with her pictures from Goa.

Monalisa shared her pool side images in which the actress appears to be relaxing and having a soothing time of course.

Take a look at Monalisa's sizzling hot pictures

In the below picture, Monalisa is relaxing by a pool side in Goa, smiling to the camera and killing it with her deadly expressions captured in it for the world to see.



In the second picture, Monalisa is lying at a poolside in a relaxed pose showing off her olive coloured bikeny shorts with expressions that cry out everything that Bhojpuri actress is known for; glamour quotient, expressions and ability to stand apart from the mainstream crowd.

In the third picture, Monalisa displays her side profile as she takes a glimpse away from the camera. The camera, however, manages to click her sobreity and ability to pull off a phenomenon just at the stroke of a pool side photographic symbolism.

Finally, in the fourth image from the poolside photographic column that Monalisa dropped upon her fans, the Bhojpuri superstar can be seen the best of her Olive colored bikeny shorts look.

Isn't Monalisa looking gorgeous all along.

Apart from being a superstar on the landscape of Bhojpuri entertainment, Monalisa shot to fame primarily with her stint in the high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss 10, hosted by Salman Khan. Monalisa even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. In all her appearances on National Television, she managed to leave her mark of showbiz talent on audience.

(All images have been taken from Monalisa's social media account, @aslimonalisa)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma