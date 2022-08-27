Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Grooves With Vijay Deverakonda On Song From Liger | Watch

South's famous Vijay Deverakonda has been constantly hitting the headlines, courtesy his recently released film 'Liger'. Before the release of his film, the actor travelled to several places in the country to promote the movie, and one of the places was Bihar. Vijay, during his promotions in Bihar met popular Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh. Recently, in order to express support for Vijay's film Liger, the Bhojpuri actress shared a video of her grooving with Vijay.

In the video, Vijay Devarkonda and Akshara Singh were seen dancing to the song from Liger-- Aafat. The duo was seen in complete sync as they performed their dance moves. Currently, the video has more than 600k views and 95 thousand likes.

Akshara also mentions how good a person Vijay is and that he will always have a special place in her heart. Sharing the video, Akshara wrote,“ “Aaaaafaaaaaaattttttttttttt u are such an amazing human being @thedeverakonda u'll always have a special place in my heart”

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)





As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Soon the video was doing rounds on the internet.

Apart from that, the Bhojpuri actress has been in the press due to her hot new song "Jhulania" which also featured actor Karan Khanna. The video has received over 3 million views and is presently trending on YouTube, to talk numbers.

Meanwhile, Liger is up in the cinemas. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie marks the debut of south star Vijay in Bollywood. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. However, to the audience's disappointment, the movie did not do well at the box office on the first day. The film has received a mixed bag of reviews and is not drawing in a lot of viewers.