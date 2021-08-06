Monalisa enjoys whopping 4.6 million followers on her Instagram and always treats her followers' with scintillating pictures and videos.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is ruling the internet with her smoky hot pics showing off her perfect curves. Namak Issk Ka actress enjoys whopping 4.6 million followers on her social media page and always treats her followers' with scintillating pictures and videos.

Recently, the actress who is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Dhappa took to her Instagram handle and dropped series of gorgeous pics in a red short dress. The actress kept her look simple with minimal makeup and accessorised it with pearl earrings. The bewitching pics are from the set of her new project of the Hungama app.

Wishing her followers 'good morning' Monalisa wrote, In Your Eyes… just for a Minute…. “Red Velvet” …. #goodmorning #world #dhappa #series #shooting #onset #life #happy #positivity"

Indeed it was a good morning for her followers, and Monalisa knows how to keep her Insta family happy and hooked. As soon as she dropped the post, netizens bombarded her comment section with fire and heart emojis. However, among all Rashami Desai was the first one to drop a heart emoji on her post.

On the work front, Monalisa is among the few Bhojpuri actresses who has worked with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her filmy career. However, she ditched all and made her way into the Hindi TV industry after her stint at Bigg Boss 10, wherein she married her then-boyfriend and now-husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She made her TV debut with Nazar, and since then, there is no looking back for the actress.

Currently, the actress is seen in Colors Namak Issk Ka as the main antagonist. She will be next seen in a web series 'Dhappa' alongside Dishank Arora.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv