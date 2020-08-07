A day before her death, Anupama went live on Facebook (unverified account) where she spoke about feeling cheated and not being able to trust anyone.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020 has been full of sad news from the entertainment industry as many popular faces have left this world and shocked the conscious of their fans.

While everyone is focusing on the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide on June 14, another shocking news of the death of Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak, who also committed suicide raises concern.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Dahisar. The 40-year-old actress reportedly committed suicide on August 2 and her body was found hanging in her house in Dahisar, Mumbai.

A day before her death, Anupama went live on Facebook (unverified account) where she spoke about feeling cheated and not being able to trust anyone.

“If you confide to someone that you are going through some problems and feel suicidal, that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will immediately ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they don't get into trouble after you die”, Anupama had said in Hindi in her August 1 Facebook live video as quoted by IANS.

“Also people will make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. So never share your problems with anyone and never consider anyone your friend. Be the person whom everybody can trust be never trust anyone. I have learnt this in my life. People are very selfish and don't care for others," she added in the video.

The IANS report further stated that a suicide note has also been recovered from her house where the actress has written about investing Rs 10,000 in a company named Wisdom Producer Company in Malad and not getting it back even after maturity date in December 2019.

Bhojpuri film and television actress Anupama hailed from Bihar's Purnea district and resided in Mumbai for work purposes. A complaint has been registered with the police and investigation has started.

Earlier yesterday, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame TV actor Sameer Sharma also committed suicide. The 44-year old actor, who was best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported, quoting Malad police.

