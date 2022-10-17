Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says 'Sajid Khan Asked My Breast Size, Sexually Harrased Me' | Read

Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee made shocking revelations about ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant and filmmaker Sajid Khan. The ‘Rani No. 786’ star has accused the filmmaker of sexually harrasing her and asking her inappropriate questions related to her personal life.

According to an interview with Aaj Tak, Rani shared her experience of working with the ‘MeToo’ accused filmmaker. She said that she is opening about the filmmaker now as she thinks it's ‘high time’. The Bhojpuri actor opened up about how she contacted Sajid Khan to be a part of an item song for his 2013-film ‘Himmatwala’ starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Rani Chatterjee revealed that Sajid Khan asked her to directly come to his house without any PR. He then started asking her inappropriate questions related to her ‘breast size’ and said that she will be wearing a short lehenga in the song.

Rani further added that Sajid asked her to show her legs, to which Rani showed him her legs to the knees. In a shocking revelation, Sajid Khan then reportedly asked Rani about her relationship with her boyfriend and the frequency of her intercourse with him.

The Bhojpuri star said that before she ran away, Sajid even tried to touch her inappropriately.

Sajid Khan has been in the eye of the storm since he entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house this season. The filmmaker, who had been away from the limelight since 2017, was accused in the ‘MeToo’ movement by several Bollywood actresses for sexually harrasing them.

Mandana Karimi, Sherlyn Chopra were amongst the actresses who came out in the open and talked about their experiences. The filmmaker was supported by former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for his stint on the show, but they too faced severe backlash on social media for supporting Sajid.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors TV everyday at 10:30 PM.