Both Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee took to their respective social media handles to share their posts online with fans. Scroll down to read more and see pics and video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Apart from giving a full dosage of entertainment on the big screen, Bhojpuri actresses leave no stone unturned to entertain fans on social media as well. Sometimes their selfies go viral on the internet while at times their videos start doing rounds online.

Somewhat a similar thing happened recently when actress Monalisa shared a couple of her pictures on Instagram. Yes, the pics feature the actress in a blush pink tank top and shorts posing on a balcony of some location and enjoying the view. The actress took to her official social media account to drop the series of photos and captioned them saying, "Think Of All The Beauty Still Around You And Be “ Happy “... #nature #lover"

Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram post here:





Isn't she looking stunning?

Apart from her, another Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee also shared a post on her Insta handle. She uploaded a video of herself dancing on 90s hit number 'Made In India' sung by Alisha Chinai. In the video, the actress was seen shaking a leg on the track while wearing a bright yellow outfit. She captioned her clip saying, "Yess made in india 90s song all time my favourite #madeinindia mil jaaye agar koi sathiya koi desiya #love #reelsinstagram"

Check out Rani Chatterjee's dance video here:

So guys, what are your thoughts about Rani Chatterjee's the amazing dance number and Monalisa's 'nature lover' picture? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal