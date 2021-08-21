Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen clad in a red chiffon saree paired with a stylish sleeveless sequinned blouse. Scroll down to look at pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhojpuri turned TV actress Monalisa never fails to impress her fans more with her scintillating posts on the social media platform. She is known for her unique ethnic sartorial choices and often drops pics in suits and sarees, showing off her perfect curves. Recently, the diva dropped series of pics looking drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa shared pics wherein she can be seen clad in a red chiffon saree paired with a stylish sleeveless sequinned blouse. She kept her makeup minimal with smoky eyes and bold red colour. She accessorised her look with big earrings, a long necklace and black bangles. She captioned the post as "Last Of The Red Hot Lovers" with heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Monalisa shared series of pictures on Instagram in a cheetah printed outfit. Keeping her style game on, she paired it with a black crop top and kept her makeup natural. She left her hair loose to make her look elegant and captioned the post as "Take A Walk On The Wild Side"

As soon as she dropped the post, her followers bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

On the work front, she started her career with Oriya films and then went on to do films in Bhojpuri, Bengali, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. However, she grabbed the eyeballs after making her stint at Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss, wherein she married her long-time boyfriend actor Vikrant Singh Rajput. Not just this, she has also participated with her husband in a popular dance reality show.

Currently, she can be seen in Colors popular TV show Namak Issk Ka as the main antagonist.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv