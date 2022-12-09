Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Leaves Show Midway After Unruly Crowd Misbehaves With Her: Report

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh recently attended an event of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Garhwa when some people reportedly misbehaved with her. According to various media reports, many individuals were hurt when the police used lathi charges to disperse the crowd, while some attendees vandalised the chairs at the event.

Reports also claimed that Akshara Singh, who was upset with the incident, left the show midway. It is pertinent to note that the programme was organised by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who started "Khatiyani Johar Yatra" from Thursday.

Soren and other leaders spoke to the crowd assembled for this event on Thursday in Garhwa. A song-and-dance performance by Akshara Singh and another actress, Nisha Singh, was scheduled to take place on this stage following the Chief Minister's address to the crowd.

Akshara Singh is an award-winning Indian actress who works predominantly in Bhojpuri films. Singh is well-known for her parts in the action dramas Tabadala and Sarkar Raj as well as the political drama Satya. She is one of the Bhojpuri film industry's highest-paid actresses.