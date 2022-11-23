Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari To Become Father Again At 51, Shares Special Video From Wife’s Baby Shower Ceremony

Bhojpuri actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari is on cloud nine. Recently, the Lok Sabha MP took to his social media account to announce that he is expecting another child with wife Surabhi Tiwari.

Taking to his Instagram account, Manoj Tiwari shared a special video from his wife Surabhi’s baby shower ceremony. Alongside the video, Manoj Tiwari wrote a caption in Hindi that read, "You cannot express some happiness in words, you can only feel it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

Notably, this will be the second child for Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surabhi Tiwari and the third for the BJP leader. In the video, the happy couple can be seen beaming with joy and happiness while enjoying the colorful and extravagant ceremony. The mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a beautiful red saree and posed along with their daughter, Saanvika. Manoj Tiwari too could be seen dressed in his ethnic attire and donned a gold sherwani.

Several users took to the comments section of the video to congratulate the couple. Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh wrote, “ye khushiyan hamesha barkarar rahe,” while Vishal Mishra wrote, “Congratulations.”

“Only love! Congratulations to this beautiful couple!” wrote one user. “Congratulations....u both deserve the world,” wrote another.

For the nunversed, Surabhi Tiwari is Manoj Tiwari's second wife. The duo welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2020.

Manoj Tiwari was earlier married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and share one child together, a daughter named Rhiti. In 2012, Manoj and Rani Tiwari announced their decision to part ways after 11 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari has been away from the world of entertainment for sometime now. He was last seen in the Bhojpuri film ‘Devra Bhail Deewana’ in 2014. Recently, he appeared in Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with other popular Bhojpuri stars.