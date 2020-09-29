The police also said that case has been registered on the complaint of his family members who alleged murder and police negligence in the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another shocking news for the entertainment industry, actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in his rented apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on Sunday night. He was 26.

According to the Mumbai Police, the body of the deceased actor has been handed over to his family members after the postmortem. The police also said that case has been registered on the complaint of his family members who alleged murder and police negligence in the matter.

Someshwar Kanthe, senior police inspector at Amboli police station, as quoted by Hindustan Times said, “We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 PM.”

After receiving the body, the family had performed his last rites on Tuesday at the Sikandarpur ghat in Bihar's Muzzafarpur. Akshat Utkarsh was currently working in Pradeep Sharma's Bhojpuri film Litti Chokhi.

Akshat reportedly used to live with his live-in partner Sneha Chauhan, who hailed from Meerut, at a society near Andheri, RTO in Mumbai. According to the statement by his roommate, Akshat was as usual on Sunday evening and the two had dinner together before going to sleep.

“At around 11.30 pm when she woke up to use the washroom, she found Akshat dead in his room, after which she immediately called the police,” a police officer from Amboli police station said. A team of police officers rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. His body was later shifted to the Cooper Hospital for post mortem, the officer said.

Meanwhile, a Dainik Jagran report, quoting his father, Vijayant, stated, that Akshat called his family on September 27 at around 9 pm, but as the family is busy watching some serial, he told them that he will call after some time. When one of the family members tried reaching Akshat, there was no response from him. And after some time, Sneha informed them about Akshat's suicide.

The report further quoted his father who alleged murder of his son and said that by looking at the legs of Akshat's dead body it appears that the conspirators have turned this murder into a suicide case. He also alleged police negligence in the matter and said that the local police station even refused to file a case.

Akshat's father has also said that once they get free from the rituals and last rites, he will file a case in a local police station in Muzaffarpur.

Posted By: Talib Khan