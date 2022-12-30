Bheeshma Parvam To Padavettu; 7 Best Malayalam Thrillers With Mind Blowing Plot Twists To Watch On OTT This Weekend

The year is coming to an end and what a time it has been for South cinema at the movies. With various regional cinema films becoming the highest grossers this year, one cannot overlook the magic of thriller films created in India cinema this year.

If you loved Mohanlal’s Drishyam, here are the top 7 Malayalam thriller films on OTT from this year with enough plot twists to keep you hooked:

Movie: Padavettu

OTT: Netflix

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan and Shammi Thilakan

Plot: In North Kerala, the people of a small village are torn between oppression and their aspirations until a young man sets out to fight for their freedom.

Movie: Jana Gana Mana

OTT: Netflix

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, G. M. Sundar, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya

Plot: The death of a professor causes uproar across the country and sends a policeman on a meticulous probe about the murder. However, the case soon puts the officer in trouble.

Movie: Bheeshma Parvam

OTT: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadhiya Moidu, Shine Tom Chacko, Farhaan Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Jinu Joseph, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Lena, Shebin Benson, Anagha, Nedumudi Venu, K. P. A. C. Lalitha and Sudev Nair

Plot: Michael, the third son of the Anjootti family in Kochi, takes over the business. Moreover, few house members join with foes to clamp down on him

Movie: Pada

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan

Plot: In 1996, a group of four men barge into a collector's office and hold him hostage to revolt against a controversial bill that exploits the rights of tribals

Movie: Oruthee

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Navya Nair, Vinayakan and Saiju Kurup

Plot: C K Radhamani, who belongs to a modest background and works on a boat, encounters a series of traumatic situations but faces them with grit and courage

Movie: John Luther

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jayasurya

Plot: The missing case of a teacher named Prakashan is reported at the police station where John Luther works as a CI. As the investigation progresses, John meets with an accident in a scuffle while investigating another case

Movie: Salute

OTT: Sony LIV

Cast: S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer on voluntary leave, is haunted by an old case he investigated. How far will he go to unravel the mystery and bring the truth to light?

Plot: Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty