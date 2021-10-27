New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have proved their mettle in the field of acting in their own individual movies and now the duo are all set to collab for Anubhav Sinha's next. Yes, the two ace actors will be seen sharing screenspace with each other in Bheed.

This will be the first time Rajkummar and Bhumi will be casted opposite each other. Talking about the film, Bhumi told IANS, "Being part of an Anubhav Sinha film is a matter of great honour and privilege. He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets. As artists, the responsibility of telling such stories lies with us... This is a crackling subject and I can't wait to get on to the journey of this film."

Meanwhile, the director Anubhav Sinha too spoke about Bhumi as his choice for Bheed. He said, "Bhumi was the perfect choice for a film of this nature. She is an assured actress and a woman with a mind of her own. That's the quality this character needs to have. I couldn't have asked for a better cast. These are performers who not only shine every time they are on screen; they elevate the written word to create magic on screen."

He further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better collaborator than Bhushan Kumar who is immensely supportive at every step along the way. He is the kind of visionary who believes in the diversity of cinema and choose to tell stories that are gutsy and off the beaten path."

Talking about Bheed, the film is expected to go on floors in November and will be shot in the city of Lucknow. It is a joint venture of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao too is a celebrated actor and has quite a few films in his kitty. One of the upcoming films of the actor is 'Hum Do Humare Do' which also stars Kriti Sanon along with Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. This film is a Maddock Production and is going to hit the screens soon.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal