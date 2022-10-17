Bhediya Release Date: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan's Creature-Comedy | See First Poster

VARUN DHAWAN-starrer 'Bhediya' has been one of the most anticipated films because of its unique concept. The actor has finally unveiled the first poster of Bhediya and it is intriguing. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee as well.

Sharing the first look, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand!"

Bhediya Release Date:

Bhediya is a horror-comedy film and will hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

The trailer of Bhediya will release on October 19, 2022.

Varun and Kriti shared the first teaser of Bhediya on September 30. Sharing the teaser, Varun wrote, "Banenge insaan uska naashta!"

Earlier, Varun shared some behind the scene pictures from the set of Bhediya. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "#Bhediya When u work with people u respect and work hard bahut maaja atta Hain aur seekhne ko milta hain. Bhediya season begins."

When u work with people u respect and work hard bahut maaja atta Hain aur seekhne ko milta hain. Bhediya season begins pic.twitter.com/SjAmJOScWn — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 23, 2022

He also posted a fun video from the sets of Bhediya in which he can be seen enjoying parle-g and tea. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Chai loving on sets of #bhediya".

Talking about the film, director Amar Kaushik said that Bhediya is a 'feast for the eyes in every aspect possible'. “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” Amar was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Varun will be seen as a werewolf in this horror-comedy film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is produced by Maddock Films.

Bhediya will be Varun and Kriti's second collaboration as they have worked together in Dilwale in 2015.