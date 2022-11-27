'Bhediya': Hansal Mehta Schools Twitter User Who Called Varun Dhawan's Film Box Office Failure

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently made the headlines over his bold support for the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer film 'Bhediya.' As the filmmaker praised the film's directorial done by Amar Kaushik, the filmmaker soon called out a Twitter troll tweeting 'Bhediya' as a "Box office failure."

Hansal Mehta recently wrote on his Twitter account, "Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an Amar Kaushik fan and emerged from the cinema hall as a bigger fan. Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class, and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise." The filmmaker also mentioned the star cast and the entire team of 'Bhediya.'

Soon a reaction to his tweet emerged, where the Twitter user wrote, "Kar lo support, box office failure hai ye." Giving a witty and straight reply to that, Hansal Mehta quickly replied, "Tere papa ke paison ka afsos hain." To which again the netizen came back with, "Collection bhi dekh lena."

However, many others supported the tweet of the filmmaker, posting applauding comments for the film. A fan wrote, "Agree sir, if this film fails, we will fail as an audience, and then we are the ones that say, 'Ab Bollywood acchi movies nahi banaata hai'."

The leads of the film, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon appreciated the praise of Hansal Mehta and kindly responded to his tweets, where Varun Dhawan wrote, "Thank you so much sir for the encouragement.", and Kriti Sanon tweeted, "Thank you so much, sir!"

Talking about the box office collection of 'Bhediya' is facing slow and steady growth as the film so far has earned Rs 17.05 crore gross at the domestic box office after its release on November 25. However, the director of the film Amar Kaushik said that the box office total collection of 'Bhediya' stands to be at Rs 26.66 crore, whereas on day two the film was able to collect Rs 14.6 crore.

The story of 'Bhediya' revolves around the male lead Bhaskar portrayed by Varun Dhawan, who transforms into a werewolf after he gets bitten by a mythical wolf. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.