New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dhawan shared the first look of his much-anticipated movie 'Bhediya' on Instagram on Thursday. The horror-comedy film will star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Varun took to Instagram, shared the first look, and wrote, " #BHEDIYA, A piece of me,#Bhediyafirstlook, In cinemas 25th November 2022." The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer will get released on November 25, in the year 2022.

"Issi din agle saal, milte hai #Bhediya se. Starring @varundvn and @kritisanon, releasing on 25th November 2022 in cinemas worldwide!," wrote MaddockFilms official Instagram handle. The film is shot under the same production house and would be produced by Stree famed Dinesh Vijan and helmed by Amar Kaushik.

In a statement, Director of Bhediya, Amar said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”

Bhediya was shot in Arunachal Pradesh during the pandemic and it finished a very tough schedule in the allotted time. Its story drew its inspiration from fairy tales and legends of the state.

Earlier, Varun along with Kriti took to their social media to share the motion poster from the film and also announced that the first look will be out Thursday (November 25). Varun captioned the video, "(wolf) Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow."

For the unversed, this marks the second movie for Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, prior to Bhediya, the duo was seen together in Dilwale, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

