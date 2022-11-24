Bhediya Box Office Prediction: All Eyes On Varun Dhawan's Horror-Comedy As Drishyam 2 Performs Well

BHEDIYA, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has created excitement amongst the audience with its unique concept and storyline. This film has been promoted as a 'creature-comedy', where Varun will essay the role of a werewolf. This year, we saw two horror-comedy releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Phone Bhoot. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 created a storm at the box office and broke the curse of Bollywood box office failures. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot did not manage to perform well at the box office and was also released with three other films. All the eyes are now on Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' is still running successfully at the box office a week after its release and will clash with Bhediya on November 25. According to trade analysts, Bhediya is expected to have a good opening at the box office.

According to Zoom Tv Entertainment, Bhediya has created excitement as the songs have hit and it will release in 3D.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that Bhediya is expected to earn around Rs 9 to 10 crore on the first day.

Talking about the film, director Amar Kaushik said that Bhediya is a 'feast for the eyes in every aspect possible'. “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” Amar was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Bhediya is a part of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan's horror universe. The first film in the universe was Stree, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Now, Ayushmann Khurrana will also join this horror universe and revealed that the makers will make an official announcement soon. Rajkummar Rao also revealed that he will return with Stree 2 soon.

"Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing, and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let’s see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon," Ayushmann said while speaking to PTI.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya will release on November 25.