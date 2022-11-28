Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Sees Decent Growth On Day 3, Collects THIS Much On First Weekend

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bhediya’ released in theaters on November 24, 2022. Despite mixed reviews, the film has managed to put up a total of Rs 29 crore in its first weekend.

According to reports, ‘Bhediya’ managed to collect Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3 of its release, taking its total to Rs 28.55 crore over the weekend. Take a look at the day-wise breakup of ‘Bhediya’:

Day 1: Rs 7.48 crore

Day 2: Rs 9.57 crore

Day 3: Rs 11.50 crore

Total so far: Rs 28.55 crore

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film marked the second installment in the filmmaker’s horror-comedy universe after ‘Stree’ released in 2018.

Recently, Kriti Sanon took to her social media account to post a note of thanks and gratitude towards the ‘Bhediya’ team. Taking to her Instagram account, Kriti posted a few on-sets pictures from ‘Bhediya’ with a long heartfelt caption.

“Its #Bhediya Time! 🐺 A film I am extremely proud of! Dr. Anika will always remain special to me as one of my quirkiest and trickiest characters! @varundvn you have killed it & how.. I’m so proud! I’m happy we could come together for this special one.. to many more- sooner this time.”

“@amarkaushik 🙌🏻 You are our main Bhediya whose Howl is gonna amaze the world! A separate post coming soon your way! Love you. #Dinoo This is my 6th with you and @maddockfilms and i’m gonna stop counting now🤪.. Your conviction and hunger to take risks and do something unique while saying something so important is what makes you YOU. super proud!” the post continued.

“@nowitsabhi I’m a fan Banerjee!! You are on 🔥 and I’ve clapped on your scenes! Tooooo good! 🙌🏻 @paalinkabak welcome to the movies and what an outstanding debut! @deepakdobriyal1 sirrrrr!! Aap Kamaal ho!” Kriti Sanon’s post continued.

“Special mention for the BRILLIANT cinematography @jishnudop and the OUTSTANDING VFX @mpc_film YOU guys have made our Bhediya world a memorable experience - nothing short of international standards!! Kudos! Our Bhediya is YOURS and so is Dr.Anika.. hope she makes you laugh, crack up and think all at the same time!” conclude the ‘Adipurush’ star’s post.