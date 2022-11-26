Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Opens To Low Start As Drishyam 2 Gives Tough Competition

BHEDIYA, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has been released in the theatres and the movie is clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' at the box office. Even though Drishyam 2 was released more than a week ago, it is still giving tough competition to Bhediya.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Bhediya collected Rs 6.50 crores only on Friday which is lower than the expectation. Meanwhile, Drishyam collected Rs 7.50 crore on Friday.

Nov 25th All-India Nett : Early Estimates #Drishyam2 - ₹ 7.50 Crs (Day 8)#Bhediya - ₹ 6.50 Crs (Day 1) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 26, 2022

The box office collection of Drishyam 2 on Day 8 is higher than Bhediya's opening day.

Now, Ayushmann Khurrana will also join this horror universe and revealed that the makers will make an official announcement soon. Rajkummar Rao also revealed that he will return with Stree 2 soon.

"Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing, and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let’s see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon," Ayushmann said while speaking to PTI.

Rajkummar Rao also confirmed Stree 2 and talked about a possible horror-comedy universe in Bollywood. Confirming Stree 2 and without revealing many details, Rajkummar said, "Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon."

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed Stree 2 after she made a cameo appearance in Bhediya's song. "It’s so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon,” she said.

Talking about the film, director Amar Kaushik said that Bhediya is a 'feast for the eyes in every aspect possible'. “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” Amar was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a cameo role.