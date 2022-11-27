Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan's Film Sees A Decent Growth On Day 2

BHEDIYA, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres and has been doing a decent performance at the box office. After a low opening on Friday, Bhediya saw a slight growth on the second day. As Bhediya clashed with Drishyam 2, the movie is facing difficulty to attract more audiences to the theatres.

According to Box Office India, Bhediya saw a decent growth of around 35 to 40 per cent on Day 2. The movie collected approximately Rs 9.25 to 9.50 crore on Saturday. The two-day collection of Bhediya will be around Rs 15.50 to 15.75 crore.

Even though Bhediya's box office performance is lower than expectations, it is still better than the performance of previous Bollywood releases.

Varun Dhawan is one of the few actors in Bollywood who had good box office numbers this year. His last film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, had a decent box office collection.

Bhediya is getting tough competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2'. The movie will soon cross Rs 200 crore at the box office.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Bhediya collected Rs 6.50 crores on Friday. Meanwhile, Drishyam collected Rs 7.50 crore on Friday. The box office collection of Drishyam 2 on Day 8 was higher than Bhediya's opening day.

Talking about the film, director Amar Kaushik said that Bhediya is a 'feast for the eyes in every aspect possible'. “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” Amar was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Producer Dinesh Vijan is planning to make a horror-comedy universe, which will include Bhediya, Stree and Stree 2. Ayushmann Khurrana will also join this horror universe and revealed that the makers will make an official announcement soon.

"Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing, and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let’s see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon," Ayushmann said while speaking to PTI.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor also revealed that he will return with Stree 2 soon. Shraddha Kapoor also had a cameo in Bhediya.