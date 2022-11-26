Bhediya Actor Varun Dhawan's Confession About Tennis Star Sania Mirza Will Leave You Stunned

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhediya, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Amid this, the actor is garnering much attention for his recent statement regarding Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor recently disclosed that he started to have feelings for the athlete when working on a commercial in which she was to feature.

According to live.arynews.tv, Dhawan explained, "I was working for Mad Productions, Mukul Anand's team and I was working on an ad that featured Sania Mirza. We had to get 300 pairs of shoes. I went to Linking Road and rented 300 pairs of shoes. I had a huge crush on Sania Mirza at the time. She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple."

Varun further noted, "I was giving her like (trembling) I said Aunty… apple. Her mother thought I was crack or something. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?' Luckily she came and said I want the apple. I got like ₹5000 for it, to get the shoes, and also maybe the apple."

Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's marriage, seems to hit a snag. For a few days now, rumours about their divorce have been circulating. But none of them has made a definitive statement on the subject.