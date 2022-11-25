Bhediya: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon-Starrer This Weekend

Director Amar Kaushik’s latest film ‘Bhediya’ released in theaters today. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles and is touted as India’s first creature comedy film.

If you’re planning on watching ‘Bhediya’ this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets you must read to help make up your mind:

#Bhediya is excellent so far in FIRST HALF 🔥🔥.Expecting even more laughter & thrill in second half (finally i am in CINEMA HALL after #VikramVedha)



My FULL REVIEW of this #VarunDhawan and #KritiSanon starrer Directed by AMAR KAUSHIK will be out post 10 PM .



Audience reaction to VD's performance in Bhediya and the transformation scene from a man to wolf in the film ❤️@Varun_dvn #VarunDhawan #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/XIaRyRmYW3 — annesha.🐺 (@ApnaaVarun) November 24, 2022

Very happy to see #Bhediya is getting good reviews. Ab mazaa aayega kyuki saamne wala bhi strong opponent h #Drishyam2 🤝 hope for minimum 100cr nd 200cr respectively. @ajaydevgn @Varun_dvn — NAVEEN ANAND 🇮🇳 (@NaveenA78113109) November 25, 2022

Blend of Comedy & Horror works in favour of #Bhediya. Fine writing. Mostly Scenic.#VarunDhawan did good. Fantastic 1st Half, Dragged 2nd Half. Needed better editing.



BIG MISTAKE: Dir tried to put too many things into one. Songs spoil the mood.



Going for #Bhediya today or tomorrow....no need of reviews.... director has attempted something different which looks quite good so i m going to support it....



Better then supporting overrated mid south films 🫠 — Random Guy (@RandomGuy4731) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya Deserve All The Love n Support Finally Something New n Fresh Is Coming #BhediyaMovie pic.twitter.com/JMT62MxqPT — Kamal Rajoriya (@PrinceKReviews) November 24, 2022

#Bhediya is getting decent to mixed reviews throughout india — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) November 25, 2022

Recently, during a media interaction for his film ‘Bhediya’, Varun Dhawan opened up about his aspiration of doing films in Tamil and Telugu. “Since ‘Student of the Year’, I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil… It’s a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors and everyone to come together… I have received a couple of offers, like good massy ones, decent ones,” the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ star said.

Varun Dhawan added, “If ‘Kantara’ is doing really well, or ‘KGF 2’ or ‘Vikram’, we should seek inspiration from these films and try to work with each other and work with talents from there. It is the best time for Indian films to grow right now.”

Varun Dhawan also spoke about wanting to work with popular south filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and SS Rajamouli. “If Lokesh Kanagaraj offered me a role, I would 100 per cent love to do a Tamil film with him. And if SS Rajamouli offers you or Shankar offers you, why will you not do it? “

“Also, I have been a big fan of Kamal Hassan, Rajinikanth and from the newer lot Allu Arjun is amazing. Yash has done great with ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’, the way the film has been written, directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, it is amazing,” the ‘Bhediya’ star added.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Bawaal’. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is slated to release in cinemas in 2023.

Kriti Sanon on the other hand, will be seen in Om Raut’s magnum opus film ‘Adipurush’. The film stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles and will release in June 2023.