Bhediya: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon-Starrer This Weekend

Bhediya Releases Today: If you're planning to watch the Amar Kaushik-directorial this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 25 Nov 2022 11:18 AM IST
Bhediya Twitter Review: The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Director Amar Kaushik’s latest film ‘Bhediya’ released in theaters today. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles and is touted as India’s first creature comedy film. 

If you’re planning on watching ‘Bhediya’ this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets you must read to help make up your mind:

Recently, during a media interaction for his film ‘Bhediya’, Varun Dhawan opened up about his aspiration of doing films in Tamil and Telugu. “Since ‘Student of the Year’, I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil… It’s a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors and everyone to come together… I have received a couple of offers, like good massy ones, decent ones,” the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ star said.

Varun Dhawan added, “If ‘Kantara’ is doing really well, or ‘KGF 2’ or ‘Vikram’, we should seek inspiration from these films and try to work with each other and work with talents from there. It is the best time for Indian films to grow right now.”

Varun Dhawan also spoke about wanting to work with popular south filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and SS Rajamouli. “If Lokesh Kanagaraj offered me a role, I would 100 per cent love to do a Tamil film with him. And if SS Rajamouli offers you or Shankar offers you, why will you not do it? “

“Also, I have been a big fan of Kamal Hassan, Rajinikanth and from the newer lot Allu Arjun is amazing. Yash has done great with ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’, the way the film has been written, directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, it is amazing,” the ‘Bhediya’ star added.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Bawaal’. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is slated to release in cinemas in 2023.

Kriti Sanon on the other hand, will be seen in Om Raut’s magnum opus film ‘Adipurush’. The film stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles and will release in June 2023.
