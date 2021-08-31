Bharti Singh was spotted outside her vanity van in between her shoot where she had a funny interaction with paps present there. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Laughter queen Bharti Singh is known for her wit and spontaneity. Wherever she is spotted, the comedian hardly fails to make one laugh out loud. A similar situation happened recently when she was snapped at her shooting location and was interacting with media personnel.

Bharti was entering her vanity van when she was stopped by paps for some light conversation. Initially, she advised everyone to watch her shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance Deewane 3 but later said something which made the camerapersons burst out in laughter.

It all happened when one of the paps indirectly asked Bharti that when is she going to get pregnant. They said, "Mama kab banenge bachche ke" (When will we become uncles to your baby, or when are you going to give the good news). To this, Bharti said that everyone has started asking her the same question and later added, "bas aap log akela chhodiye tab kuch hoga."

This made everyone go ROFL and the video of the same made its way to the internet.

Check out Bharti Singh's funny media interaction video here:

Isn't she hilarious?

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, these days Bharti Singh is hosting the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3' along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Apart from this, Bharti also features in The Kapil Sharma Show as various characters.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal