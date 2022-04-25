New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Comedian, Bharti Singh who recently entered into motherhood as she gave birth to a child, is all over the headlines for the happy news. The humorist who spreads happiness by making people laugh with her jokes has a source of joy entering her life in the form of a baby boy.

Giving the first glimpse of her newborn, Bharti posted a photo of her baby boy on Instagram. However, she did not reveal the face of her baby. In the photo, she can be seen holding the newborn close to her in a hugging gesture while smiling with closed eyes. She captioned the post 'life line' with (red heart emojis).

Many celebrities reacted to the adorable post congratulating and sending best wishes to Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa who is a screenwriter, television producer, and television host.

Singer Neha Bhasin wrote, "God bless", while actor Gauahar Khan commented, "Sooooo happy for you ! May God bless your family." TV actress Nisha Rawal also commented on the post and said, "Awwwww! Dear Bharti, many blessings to u and the little one."

Well, that's not it, Mahhi Vij also sent loads of love to the newborn and wrote "Putt." Kashmera Shah commented, "God bless." Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Meera Deosthale, and Yuvvika Chaudhary dropped red heart emojis.

Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their first child earlier this month. The comedian revealed the gender of her child on Instagram while posting a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she wrote, "It's a BOY." She returned to work less than two weeks after delivering her baby which made headlines as many praised her dedication to her profession while others criticised her for setting unrealistic standards.

"I had no intention of setting any record or benchmark by working till the last day of my pregnancy and reporting to work immediately. My doctor told me that no one knew and understood my body better than me and that I should listen to myself. People will give you a lot of advice, but it completely depends on what your body is comfortable with. That’s exactly what I kept in mind," Bharti said in an interview to BT.

