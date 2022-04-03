New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace comedian Bharti Singh on Sunday gave birth to a baby boy, Bharti's husband Harsh Limbachiyaa informed on Social media. Taking to Instagram, Harsh shared a beautiful picture of Bharti and himself and announced, "It's a Boy".

As soon as the couple shared the happy news on Instagram, wishes and congratulatory comments flooded their post. Neha Kakkar was one of the first to congratulate the couple. She wrote, "Awww.. Congratulations!! ♥️😇." Rahul Vaidya wrote, "OMG ❤️❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to see … congratulations."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

Meanwhile, other celebs such as Jasmin Bhasin, Priyank Sharma, Umar Riaz, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani, Jay Bhanushali too congratulated the couple on their happy news.

Bharti Singh had earlier shared beautiful pictures of her maternity shoot. She was glowing in a purple dress with matching background. Sharing those pictures Bharti captioned them, “Aane wale baby ki mummy❤.” The comedienne-host had announced her pregnancy last year in a YouTube video.

For the unversed, during her nine months of pregnancy, Bharti didn't take a break and she continued to work. In an interview earlier, Bharti had also talked about breaking the stereotypes about women and working during pregnancy. Bharti had said, "I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s. I will become India’s first pregnant anchor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa both are hosting TV reality shows Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Posted By: Ashita Singh