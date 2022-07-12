Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachhiyaa Reveal Son Laksh's Face In New Vlog; 'Adorable', Say Fans

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples in the television industry and always entertain their audience with their amazing comic timing. The couple welcomed their son Laksh 3 months ago. Bharti and Haarsh also shared their pregnancy journey on their YouTube channel. Now, they have revealed the face of their son Laksh as he turned 3 months old.

The caption of the video reads, "Finally, Gola is here!!! The wait is over, akhirkar Gola aagaya hai aapke samne…Aapka pyaar aur blessings Laksh ko zarur dena (Gola is now in front of you. Please shower your love and blessings on Laksh)"

The video starts with Bharti showing her baby's room, which is beautifully decorated. Then, Haarsh and Bharti reveal the face of their baby and they cut a cake as Laksh turned 3 months old. In the video, we also see a glimpse of an adorable photoshoot of Laksh with Bharti and Haarsh. The couple has a YouTube channel called 'LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s)' and has over 1 million subscribers. The video is titled 'Gola Ki Muh Dikhayi, Face Reveal' and has over 2 million views within one day.

Bharti and Haarsh's fans also gave their blessing and best wishes to their baby. One person commented, "Michevious Eyes like Daddy’s but rest all Mama. Lots of love n best wishes to this cute dude all the way from the USA". Another person commented, "The baby will definitely be a happy pill for everyone! Look at him so adorable!".

The couple got married in December 2017 in Goa and announced their pregnancy in December 2021 on their YouTube channel. They were seen together as the host of the reality tv show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. They also came together to host their comedy game show 'The Khatra Show'. The show has three seasons and many celebrities have appeared on the show as guests.