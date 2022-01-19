New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Laughter Queen Bharti Singh is currently embracing her first pregnancy and is all set to experience motherhood. The star anchor is setting an example for all women out there by working during her pregnancy. She and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been receiving love and all the support from the fans and well-wishers ever since they broke the news of the arrival of the first child. Now taking things a notch up, Bharti Singh has named herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

Bharti and her husband are all set to anchor the new show called 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan' as she will do so during her pregnancy, Bharti revealed that she aspires to normalize the concept of women continuing to work during pregnancy. She also joked that the channel is making three people work but paying only for two.

Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko.



Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/fowMt3Hoke — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

Recently, Colours Tv posted a video of the pregnant couple and wished the mom-to-be best wishes. It tagged her and said, "Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko."

In the video, Bharti can be seen sitting in her vanity and getting ready to host the show and sharing some message related to pregnancy. Bharti said, "I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s. I will become India’s first pregnant anchor."

"I have reached the sets. I am a bit scared that I am shooting in this situation. But I am being blessed with a lot of love and surrounded by my team and family. So, there is no need for me to be worried," Bharti said.

She further adds, "This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how when you expect your family to support you, you expect how they would be like, ‘Yes, go. But be careful.’ Mine scared me off and asked me to be careful on the sets about tripping over, or slipping, or being accidentally hit by someone. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people’s minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant."

"Mumma kaam karenge, paisa kamayenge (Mumma, we will work and earn money)," Bharti concluded on a happy and positiv note.

Posted By: Ashita Singh