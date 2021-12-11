New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Laughter queen Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to their YouTube channel LOL Life of Limbachiyaas and dropped a hilarious video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai', announcing the merry news to their fans.

The video began with Bharti in the bathroom, recording her reaction to seeing pregnancy tests turning positive. The comedian informed her fans that for the past six months, she has been recording the moment, but finally, this time, it has come out to be positive. Next, she is seen giving the merry news to sleeping Haarsh, "Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai...Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh"

On hearing this news, Haarsh hugs his darling wife and announces "hum maa banne wale hai" and later corrects, "Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon". Excited Haarsh further added "Aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai kyunki bachcha aane wala hai. Seriously, hum bohot khush hai"

Here have a look at the video:

The couple also posted the video on their Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise...Ruke kyu ho, kar do aab subscribe!"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

As soon as they dropped the post, their comment section was bombarded with congratulatory messages. Their industry friends, including Jay Bhanushal, Kunal Verma, Asees Kaur, Mukti Mohan and Archna Puran Singh, also wished them luck.

Meanwhile, the news around Bharti's pregnancy has been doing rounds for months, however, it was only yesterday the couple confirmed the rumours. Speaking to ETimes, Bharti said, "Haan bhai haan, I’m pregnant", and the baby is due in April and May 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv