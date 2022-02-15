New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the very popular Kannada actress Bhargavi Narayan passed away on Monday 14th Feb at 7:30pm. The 83-year old actress departed for her heavenly abode due to an age-related illness. Bhargavi's family confirmed the news and said that the actress had pledged her body and they have donated her mortal remains to St. John's Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sharing the news of her grandmother's demise, Samyukta wrote, ""My grandma, Bhargavi Narayan, Ajji Bhajji to all, passed away at around 7.30 pm this evening, 14/2/2022. The body will be kept at our family home - Greenroom, 276/C, 37th A Cross, 8th Block Jayanagar, till 11 AM tomorrow, 15th Feb."

Bhargavi Narayan was a renowned artist and was married to Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayanan. She is the mother of Sudha Belawadi and Prakash Belawadi and the grandmother of actress Samyukta Hornad.

The late actress had acted in 22 films in Kannada and done several plays too. She was known for acting in films such as Eradu Kanadu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi and Baa Nalle Madhurchandrake.

She also acted in TV series such as Manthana and Mukta. Bhargavi's autobiography, which was released in 2012, won many awards and accolades.

Posted By: Ashita Singh