Bharati Singh Breaks Down In Tears Recalling Negative Comments Over Her Weight | Watch

In the latest episode of 'Moving In With Malaika' Bharti Singh was invited on the show, where Malika Arora and Bharti Singh are seen talking about body positivity and campaigns the whole segment about the same.

In the released clip, Bharti Singh was seen speaking about the social media trolls, where they page their conversation on the replies of the star comedian, where Bharti Singh was seen shedding a tear or two, however, instantly she started with a bang giving upfront and bold replies to them.

Bharti Singh also revealed that she was always interested to have her career in the segment of comedy, however as she grew old many people started commenting on her body and taunted her about her size. Bharti said, "I wasn't just trolled by outsiders, but my family members would also do it."

Bharti also added that she never openly spoke about the trolls, however, at times it does bother her. The comedian also recalled the moment when she announced her engagement to Harsh Limbachiyaa and faced the wrath of social media.

Bharti Singh said, "When I shared a photo for the first time announcing my engagement, there were comments like 'Arre size dekha ', 'Yeh hua Bharti asli combination haathi aur cheenti ka."

After a few minutes, Bharti was seen toughening up and giving lightening answers to the trolls questioning her on social media. Both personalities opened up about their struggles with body positivity, where the mood was thus set to be lighter and more casual.

Bharti Singh made her plus size issue her strength in achieving her comic role. The comedian said, "I made this my plus point. Now even I enjoy it, laugh as much as you want. This is how I am. I will enjoy my paranthas, and I will drink my lassi."

'Moving In With Malaika' streams on Disney+Hotstar from Monday to Thursday, where many B-town celebrities have made it to the show including Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Amrita Arora.