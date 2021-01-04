Akshay Kumar released the FAU-G anthem on Instagram, he also revealed that when the game is going to launch in India. Read on to know when

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After creating a buzz by announcing Indian version of PUBG named FAU-G, Fearless and United Guards, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has now released the first anthem of the e-sport. FAU-G made a buzz when the Indian government banned several Chinese apps including PUBG.

Taking to the Instagram, 53-year-old actor, shared the video wherein we can see an Indian soldier fighting with the rival army at the lands of LAC (Line of Actual Control). While sharing the video Akshay wrote, "FAU-G Anthem-Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem"

Also, there is good news for all the gamers as the actor in his post revealed that FAU-G is going to be released on 26th January that is this Republic Day.

As soon as the actor dropped the anthem on his social media handle, fans bombarded his comment section and wrote, "Abhi maza ayega na bhidu??". While another wrote, "PUB-G KA Baap FAU-G".

Earlier, when Laxmii actor unveiled the game, FAU-G it was trolled and criticised by many for copying PUBG, however, soon co-founder of nCore, Vishal Gondal clarified that they are not trying to copy the game. He said, "The game (Fau-G) is not trying to copy or mimic PUBG. The name of the game is attributed to @akshaykumar & he was the one who came up with the association of Bharat ke Veer."

He further added that the motive behind the FAU-G is to give the Indian gamers the feel and experience of a real soldier and battleground. Not just this, the makers of the game have donated 20 per cent of its revenue to the government's funds for the paramilitary forces called Bharat Ke Veer, set up after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

