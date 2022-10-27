Bhai Dooj 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's Expressions Wins Over The Internet In Sister Shweta's Post | See Pics

The festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated across India on October 27. To mark the special occasion, Shweta Bachchan posted a quirky wish for brother Abhishek on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta posted a series of images of herself and brother Abhishek sitting on a couch. Netizens seem to be won over with Abhishek Bachchan’s expressions in the pictures.

“What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj,” wrote Shweta Bachchan in the caption of her post. Take a look:

“So cute! He’s your entertainment for life!! Happy Happy!” wrote one user in the comments section. “Haha Shweta you’re too funny! a heart each. Happy everything !” wrote another.

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adorable Bollywood sister-brother duo and often win over social media with their camaraderie. Recently, the duo celebrated their father Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s last release ‘Dasvi’ was released on OTT platforms and was well received by the audiences and critics alike. The movie also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur in pivotal roles.

Abhishek will next be seen in ‘Ghoomer’. The film has been helmed by R Balki of ‘Paa’ fame and will also star Saiyami Kher. He will be also seen in the next season of Amazon Prime Video’s thriller series ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’.

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his Instagram account and shared a teaser promo from the upcoming series. In the caption, he wrote, “Four down. Six to go. The shadows are about to turn darker. #BreatheIntoTheShadows, new season, Nov 9.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh will reunite for ‘Breathe Season 3’ while Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, and Nithya Menen will also be joining the cast for the latest season. ‘Breathe Season 3’ will start streaming from November 9.