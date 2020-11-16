Sara posted a picture with Ibrahim and her caption is just every older sibling ever and we can't relate to it anymore, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sara Ali Khan who never leaves a chance to show her adorable bond that she shares with her brother Ibrahim is back again with yet another funny post. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Sara posted a picture with Ibrahim and her caption is just every older sibling ever.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a picture and wrote, "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again and soon." In the photos, Sara and Ibrahim were looking amazing as they were carrying ethnic outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

However, this is not the first time Sara came out and said that she bullies Ibrahim and in one of her previous posts, she wrote, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - giving me money, feeding me sweets and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara and Ibrahim are usually out there to give major sibling goals and they often share pictures of them chilling together. In one of the posts, she wrote, "Post Rakhi bonding vibe ????????

To match with me i had to bribe ??

My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe ???????

But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’ ???????

To see more please like share and subscribe ????"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal in which she was starred opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will be soon seen in her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma