New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has recently become the talk of the town due to his tone-deaf comment on the show Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey. Harsh, who recently made his OTT debut Thar made a revelation that shocked his fans. The actor burst the bubble on popular perception that his parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor do not bombard him with a lavish lifestyle.

During the interview, the actor revealed that he is the one who buys stuff for himself, and his parents do not provide him any penny for his expenses.

I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right, and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff," the report quoted Harsh saying.

The actor further also added that this is the 'sad reality' of his life. Further describing his misery, Harsh said that he could be the owner of 5 cars instead of just one or 30 watches if lived the kind of lavish life which people thinks he does.

Interestingly, Harsh also revealed that he was thinking to purchase a pre-owned Lamborghini for Rs Rs 1 crore instead of buying a new model which is priced at Rs 3 crore. Soon after the interview went online, Harsh's statement caught netizens' attention, and he was brutally trolled for it.

Take a look here:

I want to be sad like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, s/o Anil Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/ezKBSAH6GQ — abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz 🌼 (@altzina) May 10, 2022

Pre owned lamborghini instead of a new one. Lmaooo the struggle istg — AidaahSheikh (@AidaahSheikh) May 10, 2022

Prayers for Harsh who is going through a tough financial situation right now.🥺🤲🏼 https://t.co/NMDYqp8gZH — FaHe/Him | فہیم | فهيم | #Stop🇮🇳☪️Genocide (@fahee_mash) May 10, 2022

How to have such problems in life? https://t.co/rFhnzug9KL — Nivi (@nivik) May 10, 2022

Bhagwaan aisi gareebi sabko de. https://t.co/qlJNGx1FGB — happy space (@ouchh_potato) May 11, 2022

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen