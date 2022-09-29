Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Fame Jeetu Gupta's Son Passes Away At 19

In a piece of shocking news, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Jeetu Gupta's 19-year-old Aayush Gupta passed away. Recently, the actor took to his Facebook and shared a post where he requested his fans to pray for his son's better health. Jeetu's son was on the ventilator and died to due health-related illness.

"My son's condition is critical in ventilator, please pray for my son," the actor wrote.

The news came as a shock for all the fans and other industry colleagues.

Several industry names mourned the death of the young boy. Jeetu's co-star Rohitashv Gour and stand-up comedian Sunil Pal expressed their grief at the shocking news.

Taking to Facebook page, Rohitashv wrote an emotional note, "I am deeply saddened by this loss to you and your family. My condolences are with you always. Om Shanti Om. Humare Bhabhi ji ghar par hain ke Kalakar Jeetu Gupta ji ke bete ka nidhan ho gaya hai"

Apart from Gour, comedian Sunil Pal also offered condolences. The comedian took to Facebook and wrote, "Rip, Bhabhi ji Ghar per hai k Actor Mere Bhai Jeetu k Gupta k Suputra Aayush (19 years) nahi rahe."

Meanwhile, a specific reason for the 19-year-old's death is yet to be revealed. According to media reports, Ayush was suffering from a prolonged fever and was later admitted to the hospital. Before the doctors could understand what was the health problem the young man was suffering, his health condition deteriorated further, and his organ started to fail. He was later declared dead.

For the unversed, Jeetu is famous for playing the character of playing the character of Dr. Gupta in the sitcom show. In the month of July this year, Deepesh Bhan who portrayed the character of Malkhan Singh in the show died after suffering a brain haemorrhage while playing cricket.